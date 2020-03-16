Neighbors are finding ways to help each other during Coronavirus concerns

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County leaders are saying now is not the time for you to panic.
The message comes as those leaders declare a state of emergency for the area and ask that people keep groups down to 50 people or less.
There are no confirmed cases there, and officials are working to keep it that way for as long as possible.
There’s a big difference between taking the virus seriously and being concerned versus panicking. Officials say freaking out doesn’t help anybody. Staying calm and considerate is key.
“Now is the time to see how can I help my neighbor? So I implore each and every one of you to take that message back to your neighborhoods today,” said Commissioner Tracey Philbeck during Gaston County’s press conference Sunday, as the county declared a local state of emergency.
Jillian Perrine is listening to the advice. She lives on the Gaston/Mecklenburg county line. She’s a teacher, but with schools being closed for at least the next two weeks, she is reaching out to neighbors through the Nextdoor App.
“I thought who better? All the checkboxes are ticked for me to be the perfect person to help others. I’ve got the time, I don’t have a family or anyone," she declared.
Perrine posted about wanting to help and run errands for those who are older and feel uncomfortable going in public places. She’s even added that she’s available to babysit kids for working parents.
“Neighbors helping neighbors, I think that’s the only way we’re going to pull through this,” said Perrine.
Her act of kindness seemed to be contagious, underneath the original post, some of her other neighbors started offering ways to help too.
“It started sort of a chain reaction! Where other people are sort of teaming together to provide things so lunches from one person and transportation from another,” said Perrine.
If you want to team up with Perrine to help or if you need her help, you’ll be able to contact her through email: jnperrine42@gmail.com
