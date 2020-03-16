NASCAR postpones all race events through May 3 due to coronavirus outbreak

(WBTV) - NASCAR has postponed all race events through May 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Official say the decision was made in accordance with recent CDC guidance.
“The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority," the press release read.
NASCAR plans to return racing in Martinsville and intends to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon to be determined as officials continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts.
“We appreciate the patience of our fans and we look forward to returning to the racetrack,” the press release read. "What is important now transcends the world of sports and our focus is on everyone’s safety and well-being as we navigate this challenging time together.”
