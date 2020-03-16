Multiple schools in WBTV viewing area offer free meals for students during school closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several schools in North and South Carolina are offering meals for students at no cost during the mandated school closures over the coronavirus.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston says the district will begin “grab and go” breakfast and lunch meals for students starting Tuesday. Students will need to be present and cannot consume the meals on school grounds, Winston says.
Kannapolis City Schools is delivering free student meals from Monday, March 16 through Monday, March 30. In Cleveland County, schools are providing free meals for students at all school sites except Burns High, Crest High, Kings Mountain High, Shelby Middle, North Shelby, and East Elementary. The meals will be available Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Stanly County Schools will provide meals to students for free via regular bus routes for all schools and drive-thru style pickups at designated locations for free.
“These drive-through locations are determined by USDA guidelines of area eligibility. Additional information and details concerning the meal plan provided by our child nutrition department will be forthcoming as we start this service and work to refine the process in the next days and/or weeks,” Stanly County Schools posted.
Kannapolis City Schools established a “grab & go” student meal service that offers students a free breakfast and lunch at one of five distribution sites.
Iredell-Statesville Schools say there will be 12 nutrition hubs to pick up bagged meals beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Meals are available to all children in Iredell County up to the age of 18. In order to pick up a meal at one of the nutrition hubs (or make arrangements for delivery to your home), please fill out this REQUEST FOR MEALS form.
CMS will serve up meals in parking lots at 70 school locations Monday through Friday (beginning Tuesday, March 17) from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Meals are free for anyone 18-years old and under,” CMS says. “Children must be present to receive meals.”
In South Carolina, the Chester County School District, Chesterfield County Schools, Rock Hill School District, and York District One are offering free breakfast and lunch services at several locations for students.
“During the daily pickup opportunity (between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the front of each school unless directed otherwise), lunch will be provided as well as a breakfast for the following morning,” Cleveland County Schools posted. “The meals are available to any child or teen ages 2 to 18 years old at any meal site of their choosing.”
Starting Monday, March 16, Kannapolis City Schools students can obtain a free meal through a mobile delivery service or by going to one of the five following distribution sites:
- A.L. Brown High School – 1st St. cafeteria entry
- Fred L. Wilson Elementary School – Car rider line
- Jackson Park Elementary School – Cafeteria side door
- McKnight Head Start – Car rider line
- Woodrow Wilson Elementary School – Car rider line
“We chose these sites to take care of everyone we could in our community," the district said.
KCS will provide meal delivery to the following locations between noon and 12:30 p.m. for KCS students who are unable to get to a designated meal distribution site:
- 450 Cabarrus Arms Dr. (Cabarrus Arms Apts)
- 620 Atlantic St. (West Green Apts)
- 703 Buick Avenue (Calvary Baptist Church)
- 905 Sears Street
- Kidd Street and Canyon Lane
- Kimball Street and Cove Road
- Leisure Park Circle
- Sandy Court and Ridge Way Dr.
- Superior Ave. and Fowler St.
- Wren Street and Independence Sq.
Chester County schools will start serving breakfast on Tuesday between 7 and 9 a.m., and lunch between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“Meals will be available to all children 18 years of age and younger,” Chester County School District said. “Children must be present to receive a free meal. In an effort to support social distancing, meals cannot be consumed on site.”\The site locations for Chester County are:
- Great Falls Complex
- Front Loop Lewisville Middle
- Front Car Rider Line Chester Park Complex
- Back Loop by Cafeteria Harmony Baptist Church
- Edgemoor Fort Lawn Community Center
- Fort Lawn YMCA
- Chester Brown’s Chapel
- Chester Metropolitan AME Zion
- Chester Mount Zion Baptist Church
- Great Falls WestSide Baptist
- Bus on Corner of Pinkney and Rose Street Richburg Park
- Bus will be giving out meals
Beginning Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, March 18, all Chesterfield County schools will prepare a light breakfast and a bag lunch for pick up. Breakfast can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon.
Beginning on Thursday, March 19, meals will be available from a selected area school. More information will be sent about each of those sites later this week.
The health and safety of our students is of utmost importance. We appreciate your patience as we work through this together.
Rock Hill School District is offering free “grab and go” breakfast and lunch services at the following 5 locations for students (breakfast will be offered between 8 and 10 a.m. and lunch will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Belleview Elementary - 501 Belleview Road
- Finley Road Elementary - 1089 Finley Road
- Richmond Drive Elementary - 1162 Richmond Drive
- Rosewood Elementary - 2240 Rosewood Drive
- Oakdale Elementary - 1129 Oakdale Road
“Meals will be available to all children 18 years of age and younger,” Rock Hill School District posted. Children must be present to receive a free meal.
York District One will offer student meal pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Kannapolis City Schools will be closed for students beginning Monday, March 16th through at least Monday, March 30,” KCS posted. “This decision complies with Governor Roy Cooper’s directive to close all NC schools as a response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.”
