Missouri police officer, 3 other people killed in gas station shooting; gunman dead

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield police officer and three others died after an overnight shooting at a Kum & Go gas station. The gunman was found dead.
Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said Officer Christopher Walsh, 32, was shot and killed while responding to the shooting on E. Chestnut near U.S. 65. Officer Josiah Overton, 25, was also shot and wounded.
Williams says three people were found dead inside the store. Officers also found shooter, who has not been identified, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. One other victim suffered injuries in the incident and is hospitalized.
"It's way too early... I'll leave it at that," Williams said when asked how his department is handling the news.
Walsh had been with SPD for three-and-a-half years and was a U.S. Army veteran. Overton has been with the police department for two years.
Police have not yet identified the other victims.
The city of Springfield asks for your thoughts and prayers for the officers’ families and the members of the Springfield Police Department.
The scene remains closed as investigators work to find more clues in this shooting case. Police ask you to avoid this area.
