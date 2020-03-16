McDonald’s closes dining rooms across the country amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - McDonald’s became the latest restaurant Monday to limit service as the coronavirus outbreak continues to grip the nation.
The restaurant will close its dining halls across the country at company-owned stores, limiting business to customers using drive-thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery options. It will also close all PlayPlaces at U.S. locations.
The changes go into effect today.
The franchise recommended its independent franchisees follow along with the company-owned protocol.
“Our independent franchisees continue to focus on the needs of their local communities and make safe and caring decisions,” the company said. “Franchisees are strongly encouraged to adopt similar operations procedures while keeping the needs of their people and communities at the center of their decisions. This guidance is supported by franchisee leadership and is expected to be adopted by the majority of franchisees.”
