2.4-magnitude earthquake hits Summerville Sunday evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4-magnitude earthquake hit Summerville Sunday evening.
Initial reports from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources listed the quake as a 2.3-magnitude.
USGS officials say it hit at approximately 10:59 p.m. about 3.3 miles southwest of Summerville and about 5.9 miles west of Ladson. It had a depth of about 3.1 miles.
Dorchester County spokesperson Tiffany Norton said no damage has been reported.
“An earthquake of this magnitude is often felt or heard near the epicenter but rarely results in damage," she said. "A good reminder that it’s always earthquake season.”
