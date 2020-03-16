Lincoln Co. declares state of emergency in response to COVID-19 pandemic

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A state of emergency has been declared in Lincoln County, North Carolina, in an effort to help fight the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The declaration was announced before noon on Monday. It went into effect at 10 a.m. and will remain until it is rescinded.
“County officials continue to monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as additional cases are reported across the state. With reports in the region neighboring Lincoln County, administrative staff and public health officials are working together collectively to keep citizens and residents informed and updated,”county officials said. “In an effort to remain as proactive as possible, local preparations or adjustments to services and programs are continuously being considered.”
The emergency declaration states that several measures are being taken:
- The Board of County Commissioners are encouraging events or other mass gatherings expecting more than 50 participants to be canceled or postponed.
- Suspension of all Lincoln County Senior Services activities until further notice.
- Suspension of all Recreation events and/or activities that include “high risk” groups in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
- Postponement of grand opening for the Lincoln County Public Library – Western Branch. (Alternative date to be determined)
“Lincoln County is prepared and ready to respond should COVID-19 illness be suspected or confirmed in the community," county officials said. "All citizens are urged to do their part to slow the spread of the disease, so it does not overwhelm our healthcare facilities and providers.”
Current information and recommendations can be found on the county’s website at lincolncounty.org.
As of Monday afternoon, no confirmed cases had been reported in Lincoln County.
As of Monday morning, North Carolina had reported 33 positive cases of coronavirus, with four in Mecklenburg County and one in Cabarrus County.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state-wide state of emergency on March 10.
