Lancaster County schools plan for coronavirus shutdown

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Children across South Carolina were home from school for the first day of their two-week hiatus Monday.
The state superintendent of South Carolina has asked the federal government to cancel state-wide testing that usually happens in the spring. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says he understands the challenges the closures have on families, but it was a step that needed to be taken.
South Carolina has also been given a waiver that allows summer feeding options to be used during the school closure. The governor’s announcement has left school districts scrambling to figure out how to finish out the curriculum before the school year is over.
Lancaster County Schools District is one of those districts.
On Monday, teachers spent the day getting lesson plans together for the next two weeks. Most schools in the district will go to e-learning, where students use iPads or computers to work. Others will use packets filled with lessons teachers put together.
“For me, the reaction was focused more on how my high school kids are going to get their homework done and try to keep up with that. And helping them be responsible with that,” says Terry Erb, a Lancaster County Schools parent.
Director of Transportation and Safety Bryan Vaughn says Lancaster County Schools administrators planned for the virus for weeks, making plans to not only teach the students but to feed them as well. Vaughn says five schools will open pick up sites for students to get lunch and breakfast for the next day.
Lancaster High School, A. R. Rucker Middle School, South Middle, Buford High School, and Andrew Jackson High School will open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students to pick up lunch and breakfast for the next days.
”Team work’s been great at the state level. The parents have been supportive. At this point we’re doing all we can as a community to get through this and we hope we will and we’re sure we will,” says Vaughn.
Vaughn says the administration is planning for the long haul… in case the closure goes past two weeks and the few days already scheduled.
”We’re just pushing forward and hoping for the best but planning for the worst,” says Vaughn.
As for Erb, he recognizes these plans come with a learning curve.
“Any change comes with some challenges,” he says.
Some districts like Chesterfield County, Chester County, Rock Hill and York District One have released plans on their websites. All include updates about e-learning or packets that will go home with kids.
They ask parents to look there for more updates about updates on delivery or pick up time for learning materials and meals for your students.
