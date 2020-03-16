1 killed in two-car crash in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and two were injured in a two-car crash in Union County Sunday evening, according to the Monroe Police Department.
Police say the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Secrest Shortcut Road between Barbee Farms Drive and Jamestowne Drive in Monroe.
The road was closed while police investigated, but it has since reopened.
Police said the two surviving people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident and the name of the person who was killed has not been released.
