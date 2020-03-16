Kannapolis City Schools delivering free meals for students during school closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis City Schools is offering students free meals during the mandated school closures over the coronavirus, which is currently Monday, March 16 through Monday, March 30.
The school district established a “grab & go” student meal service that offers students a free breakfast and lunch at one of five distribution sites.
Starting Monday, March 16, students can obtain the meal through a mobile delivery service or by going to one of the five following distribution sites:
- A.L. Brown High School – 1st St. cafeteria entry
- Fred L. Wilson Elementary School – Car rider line
- Jackson Park Elementary School – Cafeteria side door
- McKnight Head Start – Car rider line
- Woodrow Wilson Elementary School – Car rider line
“We chose these sites to take care of everyone we could in our community," the district said.
KCS will provide meal delivery to the following locations between noon and 12:30 p.m. for KCS students who are unable to get to a designated meal distribution site:
- 450 Cabarrus Arms Dr. (Cabarrus Arms Apts)
- 620 Atlantic St. (West Green Apts)
- 703 Buick Avenue (Calvary Baptist Church)
- 905 Sears Street
- Kidd Street and Canyon Lane
- Kimball Street and Cove Road
- Leisure Park Circle
- Sandy Court and Ridge Way Dr.
- Superior Ave. and Fowler St.
- Wren Street and Independence Sq.
“Kannapolis City Schools will be closed for students beginning Monday, March 16th through at least Monday, March 30,” KCS posted. “This decision complies with Governor Roy Cooper’s directive to close all NC schools as a response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.