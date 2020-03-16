Health officials identify first case of coronavirus in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials have identified the first case of coronavirus in Iredell County.
According to the Iredell County Health Department, officials say they were notified on the afternoon of March 16, 2020, of the first presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.
The results have been sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) laboratory for final confirmation.
At this time, officials say the individual is isolating at home and willingly cooperating with public health officials. Iredell County Health Department team members are monitoring the individual during their isolation and are identifying any close contacts to monitor symptoms and contain potential spread. To protect individual privacy, no further information will be shared.
Health officials say Monday’s announcement represents an isolated case.
“The Iredell County Health Department is making all efforts to protect the health and well-being of this individual and the general public,” said the Iredell County Health Director, Jane Hinson. COVID-19 is currently not widespread in Iredell County.
In order to decrease the spread of COVID-19 locally, health officials are encouraging the community to adhere to the Governor’s mitigation recommendations and Executive Orders.
On Saturday, March 14, Governor Roy Cooper ordered all K-12 public schools in North Carolina to close for a minimum of two weeks in response to COVID-19. The Executive Order also bans gatherings of more than 100 people.
Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider to inform them about your symptoms so appropriate steps can be taken to protect yourself and others.
