Executive order to limit mass gatherings to 50 people or less in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris announced Monday that she is signing an executive order to limit mass gatherings in the county to 50 people or less.
Governor Roy Cooper ordered enforced a gathering order to restrict mass gatherings to 100 people or less in North Carolina.
Harris is reducing that number by half in Mecklenburg County. Harris mentioned the executive order after announcing three additional cases of coronavirus in Mecklenburg County, bringing the total to seven.
The following areas are not included in the executive order:
- Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
- Private schools
- Places of worship
- Places of transit
- Office spaces
- Hotels
- Residential buildings of shelters
- Grocery and retail establishments
- Hospitals
- Restaurants
- Gyms
The Centers for Disease Control has also recommended no gatherings of more than 50 people.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.