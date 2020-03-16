Endangered Statesville woman reported missing

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an endangered Statesville woman.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is asking citizens to be on the lookout for 23-year-old Katerina “KT” French, who was last seen on Gregory Road in Statesville. She was reported missing early Monday morning.
French is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to officials.
The 23-year-old is described as being around 5′0″ and 140 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, black and white pajama pants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Statesville police at 704-878-3406.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.