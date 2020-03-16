Dozens of volunteers pack food bags for students

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Local school districts are making efforts to get food to students who will be out of school for at least the next two weeks. Local agencies in the community are also stepping up. The efforts can mean buses delivering meals to sites, or parents picking up food when they would normally be picking up their child.
They started early this morning in Salisbury. Dozens of volunteers gathering at Rowan Helping Ministries to pack two weeks’ worth, for students who would be missing not l classes, but in some case, missing nutritious meals while school is out due to coronavirus concerns.
“We have an amazing outpouring of community support to get food bags out to children. Parents are coming by schools today to pick up things and there’s even a plan for the schools to get these food bags to children whose parents aren’t able to come," Said RHM’s Kyna Grubb. “These are all volunteers. I know Civitan, Kiwanis Club, Communities In Schools volunteers, plus many n the community who just found out about it and just showed up so that in a couple of hours we’ll get all this work done and make a difference for all these children in our community.”
From Rowan Helping Ministries, the bags went into private vehicles for deliver all across the county. the food packed at RHM will supplement that which the school system will provide.
“So we packed up 2400 bags, that will serve 1200 students, who normally get our weekend food bag," Grubb added. "They’ll get at least 4-5 days of food to supplement their meals during this time that school is out.
On Monday, teachers gave kits to students with devices, school materials and personal items from their classrooms. Taken together, it’s an effort to keep tummies and minds filled over the unexpected two week break.
