Concord implements changes to utility service procedures during virus pandemic

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Update from the City of Concord: The City of Concord joins local governments across the state in working to minimize the local transmission of coronavirus (COVID—19) while supporting community members and keeping up with changing guidance from state and federal resources.
Effective immediately and throughout the remainder of the declared State of Emergency in North Carolina, the City of Concord will not disconnect any customer’s service for non-payment, in order to give customers experiencing financial hardship extra time to make payments. The City will continue to read meters and send bills. Customers should pay what they can to avoid building up a large balance that will be harder to pay off later. Penalties will continue to accrue on late payments.
Additionally, City of Concord technicians will continue to respond to power and water outages and other emergencies; and complete service orders – such as new connections and requested disconnections.
The City reemphasizes that all customers should use online and phone services as an alternative to in-person interactions in City facilities, including City Hall. Utility bill information and payments, service connections, work order requests, and many more features are available online at concordnc.gov. We also invite you to use our payment drop box outside of City Hall or mail your utility payment as an alternative to paying in person. As always, our Customer Care Team is available to serve you over the phone, weekdays from 7:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m., at 704-920-5555.
Over the weekend, NC Governor Roy Cooper issued Executive Order No. 117, prohibiting mass gatherings and directing the statewide closure of K-12 public schools to limit the spread of COVID-19. This executive order defines mass gatherings as any event or convening that brings together more than 100 persons in a single room or single spaces at the same time.
Going further, the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that for the next eight weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.
“It is critical that everyone in our community do their part by following Governor Cooper’s executive order banning all gatherings of more than 100 people,” said Concord Mayor Bill Dusch. “The latest guidance from the CDC has gone even further, suggesting that gatherings of 50 people or more over the next eight weeks should be cancelled. Let’s all make the smart choice for the benefit of everyone.”
Previous cancellations and closures announced by the City of Concord are extended through April 15. This timeline could continue to evolve as the situation changes. This includes:
- All Parks and Recreation programming, reservations, athletic events, recreation centers, and Lake Fisher. Call 704-920-5600 for more information.
- All Fire Department Monday car seat checks (call 704-920-5516 if you are in a critical situation).
- All City of Concord public education events, tours, and workshops.
- All meetings with outside vendors or other personnel not employed by the City of Concord.
The City Manager is directing staff to adjust or cancel all internal non-essential meetings through April 15. The preference for staff is to interact with colleagues using the telephone or other technology in order to continue conducting business as much as possible. If this is not practical, meetings will be rescheduled for a later date or cancelled. All non-essential business-related travel for City employees is prohibited through April 15.
The City Manager is taking steps to ensure the continued delivery of essential services to the public. Department directors are reviewing contingency plans with staff and contractors. The City Manager has encouraged directors to keep staff up-to-date on the evolving situation, and to use their discretion within City policies to develop alternate work schedules and shifts to ensure sufficient staffing to maintain essential city services.
“We take our role in this response seriously,” said City Manager Lloyd Payne. “This pandemic truly takes everyone doing what they can to slow the spread of the virus. We not only want to contribute to this public health goal, but also ensure the safety and wellbeing of Team Concord so we can continue to provide essential services to the community.”
Please continue to follow health-related resources and updates from the Cabarrus Health Alliance at cabarrushealth.org, or call 704-920-1213.
Additional resources:
