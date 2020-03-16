Concord implements changes to utility service procedures during virus pandemic

The City reemphasizes that all customers should use online and phone services as an alternative to in-person interactions in City facilities, including City Hall. Utility bill information and payments, service connections, work order requests, and many more features are available online at concordnc.gov. We also invite you to use our payment drop box outside of City Hall or mail your utility payment as an alternative to paying in person. As always, our Customer Care Team is available to serve you over the phone, weekdays from 7:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m., at 704-920-5555.