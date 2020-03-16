CMS providing free meals for students during school closings over coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch meals for students during mandated school closures over coronavirus concerns.
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston says the district will begin “grab and go” meals for students starting Tuesday. Students will need to be present and cannot consume the meals on school grounds, Winston says.
CMS will serve up meals in parking lots at 70 school locations Monday through Friday (beginning Tuesday, March 17) from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Meals are free for anyone 18-years old and under,” CMS says.
Students do not have to go to their “home school." There is also no identification required to pick up the meal.
Other schools in the WBTV viewing area are also providing free meals for students.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed for students for at least two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.
