CMS Foundation establishes coronavirus relief fund for students and families

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The CMS Foundation is establishing the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help address the needs of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) students and families while schools are closed due to coronavirus risks.
In anticipation of impacts to students and families, the CMS Foundation is raising money to support critical needs and help extend academic instruction to students during this period. Foundation staff and directors will be working with CMS leaders to identify needs and allocate funds as response tactics are developed.
“Charlotteans are extremely generous and I am sure that they will rally to support CMS’ efforts to continue educating our community’s children during this unprecedented time,” said CMS Foundation executive director Sonja Gantt.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is the second largest public school district in the state, serving more than 148,000 students. The CMS Foundation is the nonprofit partner for CMS. In this role, the foundation raises money to support the district’s highest strategic priorities and increase opportunities for its students and educators.
“We want to ensure our students can continue learning and have access to as many additional supports as possible during this time. While there is no blueprint for the current challenge we are facing, we know that additional resources will make a major difference for our students. Our partnership with the CMS Foundation will help us address those critical needs as they arise,” said CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston.
Donations to the COVID-19 Relief Fund can be made online at cms-foundation.org/donate with “Relief” in the notes section of the donation page. Contributions can also be sent by mail to CMS Foundation | 4421 Stuart Andrew Boulevard, Suite 100 | Charlotte, NC 28217.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch meals for students during mandated school closures over coronavirus concerns.
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston says the district will begin “grab and go” meals for students starting Tuesday. Students will need to be present and cannot consume the meals on school grounds, Winston says.
CMS will serve up meals in parking lots at 70 school locations Monday through Friday (beginning Tuesday, March 17) from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Meals are free for anyone 18-years old and under,” CMS says.
Students do not have to go to their “home school." There is also no identification required to pick up the meal.
Other schools in the WBTV viewing area are also providing free meals for students.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed for students for at least two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.
