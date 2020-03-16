CMS employees will keep working Monday despite closing to students under state order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Annie Ma/Charlotte Observer) - Despite closing to students Monday under the governor’s order, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employees are still expected to report to work, the district told its staff Sunday.
In a letter to staff Sunday afternoon, CMS said that all employees — including district-wide, school-based, hourly, central office and support staff — are expected to work Monday, and that the day will be focused on preparing for creating and distributing curriculum and devices to students. The state Department of Public Instruction asked districts to use Monday “as a day of preparation for supporting student learning in the weeks to come,” the letter said.
Employees who cannot report to work Monday due to health or childcare concerns were instructed to use annual leave, comp time or bonus leave.
“We recognize that these are unprecedented times and we appreciate everyone’s flexibility as we guide our students, staff and community through unchartered territory,” the letter said. “We would also like to encourage staff to take care of themselves and their families throughout this process.”
Teachers, principals and school-based staff were directed to begin work on distance-learning plans, and to use the day to gather their belongings and determine which students have devices and internet access. More specific details on instruction would come on Tuesday, the district said.
Under Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order, schools across the state will be closed through at least through March 30. The executive order did not specify what teachers, support staff and other district employees should do during the closure. CMS told employees to expect daily updates, given the constantly changing situation.
“We’ve learned that because of the fluid nature of this pandemic and the responses by various agencies, it is not possible to provide district-wide guidance for more than one or two days at a time,” the CMS letter to employees said.
Cooper’s order came after a teacher in Wake County Schools tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, individual districts had begun announcing temporary closures or breaks in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. CMS voted Friday to move up the start of spring break and release students Wednesday, but Cooper’s order will close schools three days earlier than the district planned.
On Sunday, Mecklenburg County announced two additional presumptive positive tests for coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients in the county to four. Statewide, there were 32 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday evening.
Here is the full letter sent to CMS staff:
Team CMS,
"We recognize that these are unprecedented times and we appreciate everyone’s flexibility as we guide our students, staff and community through unchartered territory. We would also like to encourage staff to take care of themselves and their families throughout this process.
"We’ve learned that because of the fluid nature of this pandemic and the responses by various agencies, it is not possible to provide district-wide guidance for more than one or two days at a time. Until further notice, we will provide guidance daily using our regular communication channels.
We want to provide details about tomorrow, Monday, March 16. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has asked districts to consider using Monday as a day of preparation for supporting student learning in the weeks to come. Tomorrow will not be an instructional day for students. The expectation is that staff will report to work on Monday.
All employees
All employees (including district, central office, hourly employees and support staff) should report to work tomorrow and provide assistance and support where needed to schools and school-based staff in our efforts to prepare to create and distribute curriculum and devices to students.
If you cannot make it to school or work tomorrow for health concerns or childcare reasons, you may use annual leave, comp time or bonus leave.
School-based employees
Principals and administrative staff should report to school to assist with prepping for device and material distribution to students. Teachers should begin preparing to upload digital education enhancements for students—specific details will be provided on Tuesday.
Teachers and support staff should spend Monday gathering their belongings and materials and working with administrators to determine which students have devices, internet access and which virtual learning platforms teachers will use to upload information.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.