CMS bus drivers have concerns involving coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) bus drivers are concerned about cleaning buses in the wake of COVID-19.
Bus drivers started Monday disinfecting school buses. There have been no reports of CMS students or staff with coronavirus riding on the school bus, but district officials thought is was best to have the buses cleaned.
Bus drivers had fears about their assignment and claim CMS dismissed them. The driver is concerned about retaliation and didn’t want to be identified.
“My concern is safety,” the concerned bus driver said. “Health and possibly contracting something I can take back home to my children before I even have a symptom of being sick.”
The bus drivers were troubled a team member greeted them Monday morning with a face mask on laughing and told them to clean those buses. Drivers believe if that worker had on a face mask then they should have been provided one.
The drivers claim when they mentioned their concerns about the cleaning the buses they were told to email the governor.
“We were not given a demonstration of how to properly clean the buses.” the driver said.
Driver used a certain cleaning solution that required special attention. On the company’s safety data sheet regarding that disinfectant - it states wear protective gloves, wear eye or face protection and it is recommended to wear safety glasses. This is what the drivers were supplied to disinfect the buses.
“One thin pair of gloves,” the bus driver said. “One rag for 24 seats. The floor and the dashes of our school buses and we were supposed to clean the whole bus with that one rag. I think it is definitely degrading to the bus drivers. We are concerned about our students as well, but I feel like nothing is being done to protect the drivers.”
Drivers complained of burning in their throats and lips after using that solution.
CMS did issue this statement when asked about the bus drivers’ concerns.
“We are performing deep cleaning and disinfecting the interiors. Our drivers are performing this task.” CMS Media Relations Specialist Yaviri Escalera said.
Drivers think that is not good enough and say when dealing with coronavirus professionals should step in.
“I would like to see a professional company come in and clean our buses,” the bus driver said. “Instead of putting us at risk. School is out because of the concern of the coronavirus - why are you putting drivers that also have children at risk of getting sick.”
The Centers for Disease Control advises when cleaning involves COVID-19 - a gown and gloves should be worn. Also hands should be washed thoroughly after cleaning. Gowns were not provided for bus drivers just thin gloves.
