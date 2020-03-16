Cloudy and cool start, big warm-up ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings lots of cloud cover. Not much sun, but also, not much rain. Cooler air filtering in on NE breezes will keep us below average for mid-March with afternoon temperatures only inching up into the middle 50s.
There could be an isolated sprinkle at just about any time, but again, the overall risk for rain today is quite low. Rain chance will pick up tonight with overnight lows falling back to the chilly 40s.
Tuesday - St. Patrick’s Day – will likely start with lingering rain showers but a much milder afternoon is in the forecast as well as afternoon readings jump into the upper 60s.
The warming trend continues for the rest of the workweek, with high temperatures near 70° on Wednesday, warming further to near 80° by Friday afternoon! Foretelling the temperature trend is the easy part of the forecast.
Timing sporadic episodes of rain is not. While no single day looks terribly wet, at this point, timing disturbances as best I can brings another round of rain late Wednesday into early Thursday and then perhaps another round of showers on Saturday.
High temperatures look to return to the 70s for Saturday, before retreating to cooler 50s on Sunday.
The spring equinox is officially this Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at 11:49 PM.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
