Charlotte business offering free ride home for Kings Mountain group after quarantine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of 14 people from Kings Mountain are in quarantine after getting off a cruise ship carrying several coronavirus patients. Most of them are being held at Dobbins Air Force base in Marietta, Georgia.
In Charlotte, a local van business wants to help bring them home when that time comes.
Don Yarbro has been living in quarantine at Dobbins Air Force since last week. He was originally confined to his room but he’s now allowed outdoors to socialize with the rest of the people staying there.
In a video tour, he shows us the tents set up for workers to provide them with information.
He says people from other states are lining up to head home, and the Kings Mountain crew can’t wait until it’s their turn.
“I’m ready to go home,” Teresa Yarbro said.
When that time comes, a van will be waiting for them, thanks to the generosity of Roy Brooks, President of Adventure Vans in Charlotte.
“We think they’ve probably had enough flying and we want to provide one of our vans for us, super nice and clean, so they can have a good time heading up the road, coming home!” Brooks said.
He says he looks forward to welcoming them back to North Carolina.
“I hate the hugging ban won’t be lifted when we see them!” he said.
His company is choosing to a lend a hand the best way they can.
“We just want to get them home safe and sound and have our friends where we need them to be,” he said.
Yarbro is reaching out to state leaders to try to get clarity on when they can be released.
His wife Lyn is still in quarantine in California where they docked, but she is testing negative for Covid-19.
