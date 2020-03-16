Cabarrus County closes libraries, halts programs

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County leaders met Sunday to receive updates and discuss additional and appropriate measures the County can take to help protect susceptible populations and employees from COVID-19.
Library facilities close
Beginning Monday, March 16, Cabarrus County will close its library facilities, located in Concord, Harrisburg, Kannapolis, Midland and Mt. Pleasant, to the public. During the closure, patrons can return checked out materials to drop boxes located outside each library. Patrons will not accrue fines for materials due during the closure.
Library cardholders are encouraged to utilize digital resources through the County’s 24/7 library at cabarruscounty.us/library. Users can access eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital magazines, online databases, continuing education courses, genealogy tools and more.
Senior center facilities close
Beginning March 16, Cabarrus County will close its senior center facilities, located in Concord and Mt. Pleasant, to the public.
LunchPlus senior meal program changes format and time
Beginning Monday, March 16, the County’s LunchPlus Club program will only offer drive-through pick-up service between 11:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Participants must reserve meals by calling their LunchPlus site or responding to program robocalls. Going forward, the Logan Center LunchPlus Club will relocate to the Cabarrus County Senior Center, Concord (331 Corban Ave. SE). LunchPlus offers meals to seniors Monday through Friday. For more information on LunchPlus, call 704-920-1400.
County event cancelations
The County first modified its event schedule on March 10 following the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recommendation that those over 65 or those with underlying health conditions avoid large gatherings. In the days since, management worked with departments to determine the best solutions to meet official recommendations.
Beginning March 16, the County will no longer host events and programs at its facilities, including libraries, senior centers, the Cooperative Extension Center and parks. This modification includes events serving groups of less than 50 individuals for which registration is required.
Cabarrus County Emergency Management recommendations
Cabarrus County Emergency Management Director Bobby Smith encourages our community to take reasonable and responsible actions as we move through the stages of this event. He offers the following suggestions:
- Make practical purchases for your household’s needs. A sensible way to help our most vulnerable populations is to leave supplies on shelves.
- If your employer approves telework arrangements, continue social distancing after work hours.
- Focus on what’s happening in Cabarrus County and follow recommendations. Turn to local agencies, including Cabarrus Health Alliance, Cabarrus County, our municipalities and school districts for information.
Cabarrus County provides updates in a variety of places. Sign up now to stay informed.
- Follow: @CabarrusCounty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Visit: www.cabarruscounty.us
- Livestream CabCo TV: www.cabarruscounty.us/live
- Watch CabCo TV: Spectrum Cable Channel 22
- Register for informational announcements: http://www.cabcoalert.com/
Cabarrus Health Alliance information on local impact of coronavirus
In partnership with Cabarrus Health Alliance, the county’s public health agency, Cabarrus County Government is exploring ways to prepare and respond to coronavirus (COVID-19).
You can help by:
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom and before eating
- Washing your hands after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
- Using alcohol-based hand sanitizer (containing at least 60% alcohol)
- Avoiding contact with sick people; staying home when you are sick
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then discarding the tissue
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces
Employers and businesses can help by:
- Reinforcing and follow best-practice cleaning standards in buildings
- Encouraging staff to stay home when sick
- Sharing news and information provided by CHA with employees Cabarrus County residents can turn to the CHA for ongoing information related to coronavirus and other public health concerns.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) resources
CHA provides updates through its website, www.cabarrushealth.org. You can also call the Health Information Line at 704-920-1213 or email healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org.
Follow the CHA on Facebook and Twitter, @CabarrusHealth.
Additional resources Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services: https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.