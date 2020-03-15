Waxhaw market to provide meals for students impacted by school closures

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - Provisions Waxhaw, a locally-owned market, will feed any student in the North Carolina school system who relies on meals at school.
On Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that all North Carolina public schools will be closed for at least two weeks to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).
Waxhaw Provisions will allow school children impacted by the layoff to eat from the children’s menu for free.
“We believe it takes a village to raise children and to make this country and world a better place,” the market said on social media.
Provisions Waxhaw is located at 107 W. South Main Street in Waxhaw.
