Spectrum to offer students free internet amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spectrum is offering free broadband and WiFi internet access to students impacted by the coronavirus shutdown.
Charter Communications, Spectrum’s parent company, announced Friday that beginning March 16, it will make its services available for free for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who don’t already have internet through the company.
Twenty-three people in the state had tested positive for the virus as of Saturday morning.
Charter said it would partner with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of its tools to help students learn remotely.
It also said it’d open its WiFi hotspots for public use. The company has 29 million customers in 41 states.
To enroll in the program, call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.
