Some CMS parents want district officials to move Spring Break back after Governor Cooper’s annoucement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Any big event you have planned is being banned by Governor Roy Cooper if it means 100 people or more are going to be there. This is an Executive Order he is issuing in response to the 23 Coronavirus cases in North Carolina.
The new rule also means all K-12 public schools are required to close for the next two weeks.
Governor Cooper has said multiple times over the last few days how vital it is for us to practice having a social distance to control the spread of the virus. The Executive Order will go into action on Monday and it’s something he believes is the best decision.
“I do not make this decision lightly,” said Governor Cooper.
The second half of his order which closes public schools for 2 weeks is a choice the governor says was hard to make because he knows some parents are left scrambling to find someone to watch their kids.
“It will also be tough on working parents and children who get their meals at school. We are working on efforts to deal with these challenges,” he continued.
Charlotte Mecklenburg School district officials say they’re in the middle of planning for that. They’re working to provide food for students with the same resources they use in the summer.
Getting food isn’t the only concern some parents have. Before the governor’s announcement, CMS recently changed the dates for Spring Break on the school calendar by moving it up 3 weeks earlier. This was to give teachers time to figure out how to offer virtual learning opportunities so students could stay home. Now, parents are hoping district officials will change it back to the original week in April because they’ve spent a lot of money planning for Spring Break trips.
“It’s already a $3,000 investment that I just can’t take back,” said Cindy Vazquez Barrera, an Ardrey Kell High School parent.
If district officials don’t budge, Barrera says she’s going out of town regardless and taking her kids with her, no matter what the consequences may come.
“I’m not fine with it, but I’m not gonna not go on my vacation. I’m not willing to cancel it,” she said.
The governor says he is teaming up with state Education officials to come up with plans for childcare options for parents who can’t take off work.
