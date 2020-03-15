Some city services remain in service in spite of coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While most events in Mecklenburg County and throughout the state and country have been canceled due to the coronavirus, some Charlotte city events remain on the schedule.
Bus and light rail in Charlotte will continue as normal for the time being. CATS says it will be monitoring ridership to determine if any schedule changes are needed.
Trash and recycling pickup will also stay the same in Charlotte this week. However bulky item and yard waste pickup will likely change after this week.
The City will be making changes to its meetings though...Canceling or postponing some and moving others online.
Tomorrow Charlotte City Council is holding a zoning meeting. However council will meet in a room upstairs while people attending the meeting will be spaced out in the main chamber.
