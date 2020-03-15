Second Harvest packing tens of thousands of food boxes in response to school closings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Second Harvest Food Bank prepares to pack tens of thousands of boxes with non-perishable food to fight hunger during COVID-19 pandemic but they need your help.
With the closure of North Carolina public schools by executive order of Governor Roy Cooper, the children who depend on school meals are at even greater risk of hunger. Many of you have asked how you can help make sure those kids do not go hungry as our country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina is working with over 800 partner agencies in both North and South Carolina to help families of kids who will be missing meals with schools closed.
"The greatest need currently is for funds to purchase healthy shelf stable items for food boxes. These boxes will help feed families whose children are missing school meals, seniors being asked to stay safely in their homes, those in need of food who are quarantined, and employees in our community being impacted but decreases in work hours," according to Second Harvest's current fundraiser.
“Within the next 30 days, we will be packing tens of thousands of these food boxes and you can help us in two ways: - Make a donation of $25 that will help provide a seven day nutritionally balanced food box that includes enough for 21 meals - Make a donation of $13 for a food box that will include 12-13 healthy staple items- Make a donation of $7.50 that will help provide an additional backpack for children missing school meals.”
The food bank is also going to be distributing food to seniors who are being told to stay home, and the many families in our area whose income is dependent on many of the businesses closed, or events cancelled.
You can make a donation on the non-profit's web site at secondharvestmetrolina.org Volunteers are the core of Second Harvest's efforts to serve the hundreds of thousands of those at risk of hunger. In light of COVID-19, the food bank is asking volunteers and staff, to stay home if they have any symptoms of illness, or have travelled to any of the high-risk locations in the last fourteen days.
Because many of their volunteer sessions are through corporations, and many of those regular groups have cancelled their packing shifts, Second Harvest says the need for volunteers is critical.
"We are in desperate need of volunteers to help fill those shifts," the food bank posted today.
"The Food Bank is taking every safety precaution for our volunteers and staff including increased cleaning/sanitizing of our facility after each volunteer shift, consistent handwashing, along with social distancing. We are also eliminating handshakes and hugs … sorry. Elbow bumps are welcome! To keep our volunteer group numbers limited, we are hosting small volunteer shifts starting next week," according to Second Harvest's Facebook page."
“If you are interested in volunteering, and are healthy and without any cold/flu symptoms, please visit https://www.secondharvestmetrolina.org/give-time/volunteer for availability.”
