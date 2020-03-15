Salisbury Police investigate murder-suicide on Fairview Street

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home late Saturday night.
Police say they responded to 201 Fairview Street in Salisbury just before 9:45 p.m. in reference to a welfare check. When they arrived, police found 52-year-old Christina Davis-Land dead with multiple gunshot wounds. In a separate room, police say they found her husband, 52-year-old Paul Land, dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police say they have not responded to any previous domestic-related calls at the house. They say they are not looking for anymore suspects.
