Riverbanks Zoo and Garden temporarily closes amid COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden announced it will temporarily close to the public beginning Monday, March 16.
The Zoo and Garden will remain closed through Tuesday, March 31.
The decision to close is a proactive measure to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the Riverbanks community.
The Zoo says it currently has a surplus of essential food and medical supplies for the animals and is proactively monitoring our supply chain to assure essentials remain on hand.
It will continue to monitor developments from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other leading health authorities and will update the Zoo and Garden’s response plan accordingly.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.