Popular uptown Charlotte restaurant to stop serving through COVID-19 outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular uptown Charlotte restaurant is closing its doors temporarily because of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).
The 5th Street Group announced halt on operations for 5Church Charlotte and Sophia’s Lounge for the safety and health of its patrons and staff.
“This has not been an easy decision for us or one that we have taken lightly, but we cannot ignore that advice of local, state, federal and global health officials,” the group said. “As this situation is evolving daily, we will continue to evaluate and update you with any changes.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.