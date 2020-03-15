Police shut down roads, stops at Charlotte light rail station because of suspicious package

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a suspicious package near a CATS light rail station.
CATS tweeted out that all trains will not stop at the Sugar Creek Station because of police activity. Instead, buses are providing services between the 36th Street Station and the Old Concord Road Station.
Police also said they closed some roads in the area out of an abundance of caution.
Check back to WBTV for updates on this story.
