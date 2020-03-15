Outer Banks restaurant offers free toilet paper with meals amid coronavirus shortages

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - As the coronavirus panic continues to empty store shelves of necessities, one Outer Banks restaurant is trying a unique way to keep customers coming: The promise of tough-to-find toilet paper.
“Free roll of toilet paper with every entree,” Dirty Dick’s Crab House posted Saturday outside its restaurant in coastal Nags Head, North Carolina.
“These may be trying times butt you can rest assured that we’ve got you covered on both sides!! C’mon in and get your roll(s) of free TP!!” the restaurant added in a Facebook share of the sign.
The restaurant said the idea was conceived in humor, as word spread that worried shoppers were stripping grocery store shelves bare of things like toilet paper, hand sanitizers and Ramen noodles.
However, Dirty Dick’s -- which serves “fried gator tail” -- is making good on the offer and posted photos of a pyramid of individually wrapped toilet paper rolls awaiting customers at the counter.
Those photos have been shared 4,600 times in a day and prompted nearly 200 comments, including some from people desperate for toilet paper on the Outer Banks.
“You better have a safe to lock these up at night,” Jonna Lynn posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“Oh my goodness. Just went to the grocery store and there is no TP on the shelves,” Linda Brown wrote.
“There’s no TP at Walmart right now! I simply don’t understand why people are obsessed with stockpiling toilet paper,” Deb Henshaw Lawrence posted on Facebook.
The obsession comes as more than 156,000 cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed worldwide, with more than 5,800 deaths as of March 15, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Many chains stores are reducing hours in the United States, while businesses in Europe are closing completely to thwart the spread of the virus.
Such news has led many Americans to panic and assume they won’t be able to get necessities like toilet paper at some point, McClatchy News reported.
Some people actually accused the crab house of buying up all the toilet paper on the Outer Banks for the giveaway, but that’s not the case, the restaurant explained.
“We had it shipped in,” Dirty Dick’s management explained Saturday on Facebook. “I did hear that people drove down to raid our local Wal-Mart of supplies early this morning.... Loading up trucks and driving off of the beach.”