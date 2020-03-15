Officials looking for juvenile from Chatham Youth Development Center who failed to return from home visit in Mecklenburg County

SILER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice reports that a juvenile placed in its custody at the Chatham Youth Development Center failed to return to the facility Sunday following a home visit in Mecklenburg County.
The juvenile is identified as Lovit P and was last seen on Saturday, March 14 at approximately 10 p.m. in Charlotte.
The juvenile’s home county is Mecklenburg County. The division has notified local law enforcement and is cooperating fully with the investigation.
Members of the public should report sightings of this juvenile to local law enforcement officials.
