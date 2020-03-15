Official: S.C. Governor to announce closure of all schools due to coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will announce temporary closures for schools across the state as more cases of coronavirus continue to emerge.
The Associated Press has learned the governor will announce Sunday the closure of all schools, with the possibility of allowing those districts in counties with no known COVID-19 cases to conduct school Monday to prepare for distance learning.
A spokesman for McMaster told WIS he was closing “all schools, effective immediately.”
The information comes from an official who is familiar with the decision but not authorized to discuss it publicly. Schools will be closed for two weeks, and food centers will be set up for students reliant on food provided in schools.
McMaster will be joined by public health officials for the announcement, which will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
On Friday, McMaster issued a State of Emergency, and closed schools in Lancaster and Kershaw counties, citing community spread of coronavirus.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Saturday that 19 people in South Carolina have tested positive for coronavirus.
On Sunday, a hospital in Horry County confirmed a case there, bringing the state total to 20 cases.
