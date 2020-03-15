No one home in fully engulfed Indian Trail house fire

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a huge house fire in Union County Saturday night.
First responders were called to William Clark Road in Indian Trail just after 9 p.m.
Officials say no one was in the home at the time of the fire.
A viewer sent video of the home that was fully engulfed in flames.
Fire officials told WBTV that a passerby driving down Rogers Road first saw the flames, and that the fire was 50 percent involved when firefighters arrived.
Baker, Stallings, Wesley Chapel and Monroe Fire Departments responded to the fire.
The fire took about an hour to control.
Officials are investigating to find out how the fire started.
