Mecklenburg County declares state of emergency after four test positive for coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County has declared a state of emergency after four residents tested positive for COVID-19.
That figure represents two new cases. Thirty-two people have tested positive across the state, an increase from 15 reported just on Friday.
Both new patients are being quarantined at home, and their family members are being isolated as well, according to Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris.
The declaration allows Mecklenburg County to access state and federal funding to offset costs of fighting the pandemic.
To help coordinate the community’s response, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management has activated the Emergency Operations Center. It will remain open until the threat from the pandemic subsides. Those who may have COVID-19 symptoms—fever, cough and shortness of breath—are reminded to call first before seeking treatment from a healthcare provider, urgent care or emergency room.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.