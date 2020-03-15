Local specialty grocery store will provide free sandwiches to NC children who receive free school meals

Loyalist Market (Source: Loyalist Market)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 14, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT - Updated March 14 at 9:33 PM

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A local specialty grocery store is giving back to the community.

Hours after Gov. Roy Cooper ordered school closures for the next two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Loyalist Market, will be giving out free sandwiches to any child who receives free lunches within the North Carolina school system.

Because the Loyalist Market is closed on Monday, the offer starts on Tuesday. The restaurant will give away free grilled cheese, ham and turkey sandwiches until March 30.

