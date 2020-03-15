Huntersville Fire Department to suspend all station visits

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following health guidance and recommendations for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), the Huntersville Fire Station decided to suspend all fire station visits, including previously arranged fire stations until mid-April.
Huntersville fire officials say this measure is an extra, protective step to ensure community members and staff remain safe.
As of Sunday afternoon, Mecklenburg County has four positive coronavirus cases.
“As you know, HFD also responds to medical calls within our community,” Huntersville Fire spokesperson Bill Suthard said. “While we utilize the recommended Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and follow strict first responder guidelines provided by EMS clinicians, we feel this temporary suspension of fire station visits is an added step that will ensure any and all potential visitors remain safe and healthy.”
