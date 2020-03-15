Gov. McMaster requests all utilities in SC not suspend, disconnect utilities for nonpayment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - On Saturday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster requested “all utilities in South Carolina not suspend or disconnect any essential services for nonpayment for the duration of the current State of Emergency.”
Dominion Energy and Berkeley Electric Company have both announced they will not disconnect services for people who cannot pay during this time.
Dominion Energy said the following in their announcement:
“Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time. Therefore, we have suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment. We know the communities we serve rely on us to provide an essential service. We remain committed to providing reliable energy service 24-7.”
Berkeley Electric Co. said the following:
FF We know the economic impact from this pandemic will be felt nationwide, and members of Berkeley Electric Cooperative may experience financial hardships. Therefore, until further notice, we will not disconnect meters for non-payment.If you are having trouble paying your bill as a result of the coronavirus, please contact your Berkeley Electric district office to make payment arrangements. Awendaw: 843-884-7525 / Goose Creek: 843-553-5020 / Johns Island: 843-559-2458 / Moncks Corner: 843-761-8200 / Pre-paid accounts will continue to bill as normal. If you are enrolled in pre-paid billing and need assistance, please contact your district office.
