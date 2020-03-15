Gaston County declares state of emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County declared a state of emergency Sunday, as positive coronavirus cases across the state jumped to 32.
Nobody has tested positive within Gaston County, though officials say they’re waiting on results to come back.
Commissioner Tracy Philbeck said his concern with a potential spike of cases is doctors having to decide who gets a ventilator and who gets a bed.
But he cautioned people not to panic.
“Now is not the time to panic,” he said. “You don’t need to buy up all the toilet paper.”
The county courthouse will remain open, but on a limited basis. The school system will hold a teacher work day on Monday. Officials are restricting crowds of 50 or more people.
Gov. Roy Cooper has canceled classes in public K-12 across the state for at least two weeks.
“Learning will go on, but nothing can replace our valued teachers,” Gaston County Superintendent Jeff Booker said. “We are going to resume our summer feeding program. The governor may come out with a different plan, but this is our plan now.”
The county established a community hotline for people who have questions for officials. That number is 704-862-5303.
