A few showers today then temps climb this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday will turn out a little cooler than Saturday. Still, it is right on target for this time in March. Highs will reach the low 60s. There is a 30 percent chance for a few passing showers, but the day won’t be a wash-out. Monday will be a little cooler as highs only make it to the mid 50s.
After that, we will embark on another warming trend. Highs will be in the mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, we will be in the low 70s and we could be close to 80 degree by next Friday.
How about shower chances? There is at least a chance on any given day, but no day looks like a bad one. The best chances will be on Tuesday (30 percent) and Thursday (40 percent).
Have a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
