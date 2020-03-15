Despite pub crawl postponement amid coronavirus outbreak, some still celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Even though Rich and Bennett’s St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl has been postponed, dozens of people still hit uptown Charlotte in green attire Saturday to celebrate the cultural holiday.
The annual pub crawl features several bars and restaurants and attracts thousands of people to uptown.
The organizers, Rich and Bennett, posted a message about the postponement online last week. The message said in part, “We have concluded that hosting this year’s event at this time poses an undeniable risk to the public and we’re not willing to take that risk.”
The postponement was disappointing news to many people in the Queen City who were eager to celebrate Saturday.
"I was so sad. I've never done it before," said Charlotte resident Hannah Barnette.
Winston-Salem resident Brittanie Phipps said she and several of her friends traveled to Charlotte specifically for the event.
"I have friends from California and Michigan and they all came here for that and it didn't happen," noted Phipps.
The postponement of the pub crawl also means several uptown bars and restaurants will have to wait a few months longer for a big payday . Angie O’Connor, the general manager of Fitzgerald’s, spoke to WBTV in an interview Saturday.
"I mean that's a big hit for everybody in uptown. That's a big day. That's like a 50 thousand dollar sales day for us alone," explained O'Connor.
While Fitzgerald's still had a big crowd Saturday, O'Connor noted that even more people would have come to the bar had the bar crawl not been postponed.
"I'd rather people just come out, enjoy the day, buy drinks, have fun, be safe and if you feel sick, stay home," said O'Connor.
Across uptown, celebrations were also still happening at Murphy’s Kitchen and Tap Saturday. Several people were decked out in green attire and enjoying drinks inside of the establishment. Mark Murphy, the bar owner, said he is thankful for the customers and uncertain about what lies ahead with the coronavirus outbreak.
“It’s something that the whole world is facing right now, you know? We all don’t really know where the end of this is gonna be and what we’re gonna be facing economically, so I think it’s just the fear of the unknown right now that has so many people unsettled,” said Murphy in an interview with WBTV.
Murphy encouraged the public to continue supporting local businesses and restaurants.
"There's a definite message in the community at the moment like different ways you can support restaurants by buying gift cards and stuff like that so there's money still coming in you know," said Murphy.
Rich and Bennett’s St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl is now scheduled to take place Saturday, June 27.
