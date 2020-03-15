A cool start to the work week, yet a big warm-up ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a few spotty rain showers as overnight low temperatures cool into the 40s.
Monday will be another cool day, with high temperatures back into the 50s with a few isolated rain showers possible under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
St. Patrick’s Day, on Tuesday, is looking milder with scattered rain showers and high temperatures back in the 60s.
The warming trend continues for the rest of the workweek with high temperatures near 70 degrees for Wednesday and 70s for Thursday.
By Friday afternoon, high temperatures will be approaching 80 degrees!
Isolated to scattered rain showers will be possible through the workweek with the highest chance for scattered rain on Tuesday.
High temperatures look to return to the 70s for Saturday, with 50s by Sunday.
A few rain showers will be possible for the weekend.
The spring equinox will be at 11:49 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.
Have a great week ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
