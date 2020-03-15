CMPD investigates deadly hit and run in East Charlotte

CMPD says 51-year-old Tammie Pennington died from her injuries on Saturday, March 14 after she was hit by a car more than a week prior. Police say they responded to 10700 Parkton Road in East Charlotte at about 10:00 p.m. on March 5. Pennington was seriously injured and taken to Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center. Police say the car that hit her was no longer on scene when they arrived.