CMPD investigates deadly hit and run in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a pedestrian who was hit by a car earlier this month died from her injuries Saturday.
CMPD says 51-year-old Tammie Pennington died from her injuries on Saturday, March 14 after she was hit by a car more than a week prior. Police say they responded to 10700 Parkton Road in East Charlotte at about 10:00 p.m. on March 5. Pennington was seriously injured and taken to Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center. Police say the car that hit her was no longer on scene when they arrived.
They believe the driver of the vehicle that hit Pennington left the scene traveling west on Parkton Road toward Albemarle Road. The vehicle is expected to have front-end damage from the crash.
If you know anything about the crash, you’re asked to contact Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.