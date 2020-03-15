Charlotte Fair shuts down due to coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fair closed its gate to the public Saturday at the request of the health department due to the concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak, according to a post on its Facebook Page.
The Charlotte Fair, which opened on Friday, will be closed until further notice.
“We’ve been advised that this is the best action we can take to help our community combat the Coronavirus,” Charlotte Fair officials said on its social media post.
The Charlotte Fair said it will offer full refunds for all non-used tickets purchased through Eventbrite.
“We appreciate your support and understanding as we continue to respect the requirements from the CDC and health department officials,” Fair officials said.
