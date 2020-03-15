Boone-based Samaritan’s Purse worker tests positive for COVID-19

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Boone-based staff member of the international relief charity Samaritan’s Purse tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after returning from an overseas trip.
According to the company, the employee returned nine days ago from countries “considered to be at lower risk at the time of travel.”
The staff member didn’t return to work and self-quarantined upon their return home. They were tested at their home by the Watauga County Health Department.
“We are working in full cooperation with the local health department in identifying other staff who may have been in contact with the employee who has tested positive, and though we can’t know for sure whether their contact was prior to or after the virus was contracted, each of these employees has also self-quarantined,” the organization said.
The organization said it is reducing staff on its Boone headquarters and Wilkes campus effective immediately and moving many employees to work-from-home status.
