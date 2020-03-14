Woman, juvenile seriously injured after two-vehicle crash in Charlotte, road shut down

Woman, juvenile seriously injured after two-vehicle crash in Charlotte, road shut down
By WBTV Web Staff | March 13, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT - Updated March 13 at 9:28 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a woman and a juvenile were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Charlotte, forcing a road to shut down Friday night.

Lawyers Road at Split Oak Drive is currently shut down due to the crash.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the juvenile male was also taken to the hospital with serous, but non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on what caused the crash or how long the road will be shut down.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

