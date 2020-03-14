Wingate University lockdown lifted, police still searching for man suspected in attempted armed robbery

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Wingate University was under lockdown for about an hour Saturday morning as Wingate Police search for a man wanted in an attempted armed robbery.
Wingate University Campus Safety sent an alert to campus about the lockdown just after 6:00 a.m. Saturday. The alert reads:
“This is not a test. Wingate University has issued immediate lockdown procedures for the main campus. Please remain calm. Move to the nearest building and close and lock all doors and windows. Close all blinds and turn off the lights. Silence cell phones and wait for further direction from emergency personnel. More detailed information will follow soon. This is not a test.”
Shortly after the first alert, Wingate Campus Safety sent a second alert that informed students, faculty, and staff that the lockdown was still in place as Wingate police search for a man believed to be involved in an attempted armed robbery.
Wingate Police say attempted armed robbery happened at an apartment complex in South Village. Police are searching for an African American man in his 20s. Police describe the man to be tall with a thin build and possible dreadlocks.
At about 7:00 a.m. Saturday, the lockdown was lifted. A spokesperson for the University says police are still looking for the wanted man, but police believe there was not longer a threat to campus. They so no one is hurt.
If you have any information about what happened or know where the wanted man may be, contact Wingate Police.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.