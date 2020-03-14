Two wanted men crash in Fort Mill, police still searching for them

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Fort Mill Police are asking people who live near Whiteville Park to stay inside and lock their doors. Police are looking for two men who were wanted out of Lancaster County.
According to Major Bryan Zachary, Lancaster County law enforcement officials chased two men into Fort Mill at about 5:10 a.m. Saturday. Zachary says the two men crashed their vehicle near Bank of America on Tom Hall Street. Zachary says the two men left the scene.
Fort Mill Police are still looking for the men. Zachary says the York County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit is assisting them in the search.
According to a Fort Mill Police tweet, people who life in or near Whiteville Park should stay inside their homes. If you see anything suspicious, you are asked to call 911.
