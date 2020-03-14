Special needs teacher at Northside Middle School arrested

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A Northside Middle School teacher has been arrested, investigators said Friday.
Joel Mark Leckie, 55, of Clinton is charged with two counts of cruelty to children and three counts of abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.
Leckie worked as a special needs teacher, and has been employed with Northside Middle School in Greenwood County, investigators said.
A Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office School resource officer received reports on Feb. 27 that a student had bruises.
Investigators said after conducting interviews and gathering evidence Leckie was taken into custody and charged.
“The safety and security of our students is always our top priority and we will continue to work with our school districts to conduct thorough investigations,” said Sheriff Dennis Kelly.
Investigators asked anyone with information on the situation to call GCSO at 864-942-8600, CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC or Email GCSO at tips@greenwoodsc.gov.
